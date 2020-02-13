Fiera Capital Corp Sells 20,382 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,382 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.18% of Fortis worth $35,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 67.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,635,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,192,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth about $16,375,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $14,050,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 29.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,309,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,403,000 after acquiring an additional 295,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 27.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,126,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,670,000 after acquiring an additional 239,967 shares during the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.73. 47,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,625. Fortis Inc has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.3655 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

FTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.