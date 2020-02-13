Fiera Capital Corp Sells 21,056 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,056 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $38,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,552. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.36. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $129.22 and a one year high of $169.79.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

