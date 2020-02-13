Fiera Capital Corp Sells 22,053 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,053 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.46% of Nordson worth $43,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.27. The company had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The business had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 1,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.95 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.50.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

