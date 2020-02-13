Fiera Capital Corp Sells 25,491 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,491 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Crane worth $42,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,844,000 after acquiring an additional 251,843 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

CR traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.77. 470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.44. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

