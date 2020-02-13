Fiera Capital Corp Sells 26,333 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,333 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.38% of Steris worth $48,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 21.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STE traded down $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $165.24. 67,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,040. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.00. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

