Fiera Capital Corp Sells 29,324 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,324 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.82% of FibroGen worth $30,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FGEN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $264,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,704.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,333. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

FibroGen stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,910. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.85 and a beta of 1.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.