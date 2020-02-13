Fiera Capital Corp Sells 36,873 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,873 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.37% of Guidewire Software worth $33,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.63.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.66. 2,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,058,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.50.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $2,663,909.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

