Fiera Capital Corp Sells 39,788 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,788 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.57% of bluebird bio worth $27,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Swiss National Bank raised its position in bluebird bio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 237,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 68,742 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.67. 523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,842. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.44.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $914,365.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,378.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $36,758.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,889 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Bank of America started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.