Fiera Capital Corp Sells 60,633 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,633 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.84% of Semtech worth $29,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Semtech by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Semtech by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BWS Financial cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.17. 583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,124.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $466,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,500 shares of company stock worth $3,229,615 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

