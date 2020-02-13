Fiera Capital Corp Sells 63,634 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,634 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.59% of IAA worth $37,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CJS Securities raised IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

IAA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,997. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68. IAA has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

