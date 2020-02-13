Fiera Capital Corp Sells 70,135 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,135 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.73% of Descartes Systems Group worth $26,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,185,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,103,000 after buying an additional 284,803 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 291.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,194,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 47,983 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,521. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

