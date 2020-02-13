Fiera Capital Corp Sells 93,053 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,053 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.02% of ACI Worldwide worth $44,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,335,000 after purchasing an additional 172,762 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,609,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,735,000 after purchasing an additional 745,308 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,824,000 after purchasing an additional 267,962 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on ACIW shares. Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,925. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

