Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.55% of Churchill Downs worth $30,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.09. 838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,375. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $160.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.83 and a 200-day moving average of $130.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

