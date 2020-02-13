Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,836 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $26,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,838,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,862 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,245,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,118,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $44.25. 8,904,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,258,625. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.