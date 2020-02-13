Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.83. 2,838,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,927. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FITB. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

