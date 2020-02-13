Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Acquires C$42,800.00 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.40 per share, with a total value of C$42,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$638,597.40.

David Francis Neil Primrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59.

Shares of Finning International stock traded down C$0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.42. 611,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.48. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$21.17 and a 52 week high of C$26.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.13.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

