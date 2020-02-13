Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given a C$24.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Finning International (TSE:FTT) has been assigned a C$24.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.13.

Finning International stock traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.37. 442,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,883. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.26. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$21.17 and a 52 week high of C$26.49.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$672,500.74. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,841 shares of company stock valued at $145,284.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

