Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.13.

Get Finning International alerts:

TSE FTT traded down C$0.53 on Thursday, reaching C$21.37. 442,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,883. Finning International has a one year low of C$21.17 and a one year high of C$26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85.

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at C$672,500.74. Also, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$925,892.47. Insiders sold 5,841 shares of company stock valued at $145,284 over the last 90 days.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.