Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Finning International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.13.

FTT traded down C$0.53 on Thursday, reaching C$21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.49. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$21.17 and a 1 year high of C$26.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares in the company, valued at C$925,892.47. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$672,500.74. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,841 shares of company stock valued at $145,284.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

