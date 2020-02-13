Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Finning International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.13.

Shares of TSE:FTT traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.37. 442,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$21.17 and a 52-week high of C$26.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,575 shares in the company, valued at C$925,892.47. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$672,500.74. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,841 shares of company stock worth $145,284.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

