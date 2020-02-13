Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.13.

Shares of Finning International stock traded down C$0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.26. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$21.17 and a 52 week high of C$26.49.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$672,500.74. Also, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$57,363.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,841 shares of company stock worth $145,284.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

