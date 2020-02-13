Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTT. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.13.

Get Finning International alerts:

FTT traded down C$0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.37. 442,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,883. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.26. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$21.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at C$672,500.74. Insiders sold a total of 5,841 shares of company stock worth $145,284 over the last ninety days.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.