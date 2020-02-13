First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director Acquires $19,779.37 in Stock

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director C William Davis purchased 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $19,779.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,256 shares in the company, valued at $159,204.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FCBC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,966. The firm has a market cap of $471.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Community Bankshares Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $992,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

