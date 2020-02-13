First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin bought 850 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in First Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 675,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after buying an additional 46,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in First Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 102,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

