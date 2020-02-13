First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,264 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $184.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,401.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day moving average of $148.34. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

