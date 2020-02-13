First Solar (FSLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect First Solar to post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. First Solar has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,403.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $468,129.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,653. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

