First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 11,155 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of Sterling Bancorp worth $19,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

STL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

