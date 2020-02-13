First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 176,243 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.14% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $19,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,044 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,010,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $47.89 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.