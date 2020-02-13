First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 26,975 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,975 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Watts Water Technologies worth $18,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.32.

NYSE:WTS opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $95.74.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.