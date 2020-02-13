First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 33,539 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 161.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Teledyne Technologies worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TDY opened at $385.56 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $224.84 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.