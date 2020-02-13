First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 555,258 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,856,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 555,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.44% of SLM worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $94,453,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in SLM by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,770,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,567 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,621 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,783,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,133 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,640,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 225,639 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

