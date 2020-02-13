First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 81,120 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,334 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $19,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 623.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 72,584 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 146,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $56.47 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sandler O’Neill raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.