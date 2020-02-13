First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 545,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,811,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $36.75 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

