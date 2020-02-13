First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Markel worth $17,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.29, for a total transaction of $283,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,662.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $1,871,099. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL opened at $1,309.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,186.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,154.69. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,319.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 39.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

