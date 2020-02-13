First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Welltower worth $19,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,865 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,178,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,774 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,751,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Welltower by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,139,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.75. Welltower had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

