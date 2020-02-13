First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,680.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 412,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 139,853 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 415,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 133,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $92,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.