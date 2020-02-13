First Trust Advisors LP Buys 6,733 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.53% of Valmont Industries worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $151.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.94 and a 12 month high of $153.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

