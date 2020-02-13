First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 143,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Coherent worth $17,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Coherent by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COHR. BidaskClub cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $159.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.05 and a beta of 1.88. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average of $154.17.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

