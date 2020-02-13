First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Janus Henderson Group worth $18,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,884 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 655,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JHG opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

