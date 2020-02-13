First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Franklin Electric worth $18,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $109,751.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FELE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

FELE opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

