First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 131.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $18,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $47.09 on Thursday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

