First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Rexnord worth $19,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rexnord by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 288,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $635,837.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 88,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $3,047,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,830 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,794 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexnord stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.