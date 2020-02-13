First Trust Advisors LP Has $16.25 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,520 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Ball worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Ball by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ball by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 36,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.01.

Shares of BLL opened at $76.53 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,836. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

