First Trust Advisors LP Has $16.35 Million Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,404 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Toro worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Toro by 11.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,989,000 after buying an additional 524,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 539,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 197,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,687,000 after acquiring an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,393,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE TTC opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $61.66 and a 1 year high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. Toro’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

