First Trust Advisors LP Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Blackbaud worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,366,000 after purchasing an additional 95,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.72 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.32%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens set a $92.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

