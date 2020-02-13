First Trust Advisors LP Has $16.86 Million Stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,665 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Trade Desk worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $2,344,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 60,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,033.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,247 shares of company stock worth $50,648,522 in the last ninety days. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $304.79 on Thursday. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $145.51 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 150.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.48 and a 200-day moving average of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

