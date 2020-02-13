First Trust Advisors LP Has $16.86 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101,212 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Teradata worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,676,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,986,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 10.2% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,280,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,687,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 885,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 137,056 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 365,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 317.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 433,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDC. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price target on Teradata and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

TDC stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -106.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

