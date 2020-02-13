First Trust Advisors LP Has $17.69 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,882 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $17,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,036,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,145,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,220,000 after buying an additional 1,417,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4,994.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,857 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,091,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,317,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,031 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.