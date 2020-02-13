First Trust Advisors LP Has $17.98 Million Stock Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379,960 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Navient worth $17,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Navient by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Navient Corp has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

