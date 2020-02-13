First Trust Advisors LP Has $18.05 Million Position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,269 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQM. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 738,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $47.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQM shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

